Vallejo police work to identify suspect recording women in restrooms

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) – Vallejo police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect accused of recording women in public restroom stalls.

Police responded to two incidents at the same business on different occasions of women reporting having observed a cellphone protrude from beneath the stall partition from the adjoining stall to record the women.

The first reported case was Oct. 26, and the second case was reported Tuesday.

In both cases, the suspect was confronted before fleeing the business, but a photo was taken of the suspect during the second confrontation.

Police released the photo of the suspect, described as a Black man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slender build.

Anyone with information regarding the cases, or anyone who believes to have been a victim of the suspect, is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Martinez at (707) 917-4123.