Vallejo residents work to tackle pothole problem

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Tackling the pothole problem, some residents in Vallejo are getting fed up with the city’s poor road conditions.

Now they’re now doing something about it.

Potholes are a problem all across the Bay Area and Vallejo is no exception.

These residents there are turning their complaints into action.

David Marsteller Jr. is leading the Vallejo Pothole Gate Movement.

He’s hoping by taking matters into his own hands that it will inspire others to take care of their city.

Over the past couple of weeks, the group has filled just a modest handful of potholes but their eyes are set on a much larger goal.

The word has been spread through social media pages and a GoFundMe has raised more than a thousand dollars to get asphalt to help patch up the streets.

Next week the group plans to fill dozens of them.

Marsteller says he’s been encouraged by some city leaders to continue the work.

There’s also some concern that it might force a cease and desist because these actions are not going through the proper channels.

Marsteller just wants the city to be a better place and he thinks it will take the community to do it.