(KRON) — Two people arrested Saturday in Vallejo in connection with retail theft told police that they were stealing to support their fentanyl addiction, the Vallejo Police Department said.

VPD was contacted by a store on the 1100 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane on Sept. 10 for a reported burglary. The store manager said that the suspects stole items valued at more than $4,000.

The manager gave surveillance footage to police, and VPD said the suspects used a silver BMW that was also connected to other burglaries in Vallejo.

On Sept. 16, police saw the car near the intersection of Solano Avenue and Mariposa Street. The passengers in the car matched the suspect descriptions, and officers initiated a traffic stop.

The driver did not pull over and led the officers on a chase that police described as “lengthy.” Police eventually immobilized the car, and the suspects were arrested. One suspect had fentanyl in his pants, per VPD.

“The two thieves admitted after being Mirandized that their criminal activities were driven by their desperate need to support their fentanyl addiction,” VPD wrote on Facebook.

The suspects were booked into Solano County Jail, and the BMW was impounded at the scene.