VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — The city of Vallejo is working in tandem with PG&E to remediate a parcel of land that formerly housed a gas plant, the city and utility announced this week.

. The plant originally operated from 1872 to 1930, the city said, and its soil needs to be remediated before anything can be developed on the 26-acre property.

The waterfront site stretches from Curtola Parkway to Sonoma Boulevard and is near the southern waterfront boat launch site.

Once completed for development, the Bay-facing parcel will be prime real estate in Vallejo. The remediation is being overseen by the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) through permits from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, the city of Vallejo and the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission.

DTSC says it will excavate and haul off soil with on-site treatment to minimize odors. Remediation is slated to be over by 2024.

Vallejo has said that it will begin accepting proposals from potential developers in 2023.

