(KRON) — A man accused of committing a stabbing in Vallejo was arrested on Wednesday after a standoff that lasted several hours, the Vallejo Police Department said.

VPD responded to a home on the 100 block of Ralston Court at about 12:23 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. A man with a non-life-threatening stab wound was located and hospitalized, police said.

The suspect refused to leave the home, and Vallejo’s SWAT team and Hostage Negotiation Team arrived at the scene.

After several hours of what police called “failed negotiations,” the SWAT team entered the home and arrested the suspect without incident. He was identified as Ken Lamar Best.

Best was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Solano County Jail. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 805-1359 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Brian Murphy at (707) 648-5430 or Brian.Murphy@cityofvallejo.net