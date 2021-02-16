Vallejo store owner critically injured in shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A Vallejo store owner was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Around 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of Sonoma Boulevard.

Police say a robbery led to the store owner being shot. The victim was airlifted to a hospital.

At this time, authorities say the victim is in critical condition.

There was no suspect description or other details released at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4342 or Detective Brian Murphy at 707-649-5430.