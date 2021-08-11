Vallejo mother arrested for leaving infant in hot vehicle

VALLEJO (KRON) – Vallejo police officers arrested a mother who allegedly left her infant child in a hot car on Tuesday.

At approximately 4:21 p.m. good Samaritans called 911 when they discovered the 3-month old sitting in the backseat of a vehicle with all four of the windows rolled down.

Temperatures in Vallejo at the time were in the upwards of 81 degrees, with in-car temperatures slightly higher, according to police.

Officers searched businesses in the shopping plaza where the vehicle was parked and minutes later, identified 19-year-old Selena Cook of Vallejo as the mother of the child.

Cook was located at a nail salon in the shopping plaza and stated that she was getting her nails done.

The baby was left unattended in the vehicle for at least 30 to 45 minutes.

“One of the most fundamental responsibilities we have as parents is to protect and care for our children above our own needs,” Chief of Police Shawny K. Williams stated. As a parent, it was extremely disheartening to know that a 3-month-old was left in a hot car unattended and defenseless. Our department is truly grateful for the good Samaritans that stepped in to alert the authorities to save this baby. As a community, we must continually rally around protecting our children.”

Cook was arrested on charges of child endangerment and the infant child, who survived, was transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation. The infant was then turned over to Child Protective Services following medical clearance.