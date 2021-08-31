Vallejo to consider citywide indoor mask mandate

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — More city leaders are taking COVID-19 safety in their own hands as Solano County health officials continue to abstain from calling for another indoor mask mandate.

Solano is the only Bay Area county to not bring back the indoor mask mandate when COVID-19 cases began rising again.

Benicia city council already implemented the mandate, and now Vallejo could be following.

The Vallejo City Council on Tuesday is holding a special session to discuss the possibility of requiring its residents and visitors to wear face masks inside public buildings – also holding businesses accountable in enforcing it.

“Due to the increase in the Delta variant, COVID-19 cases have significantly increased in Solano County. The City has an important governmental interest in protecting the health, safety, and welfare of its citizens and businesses and to maintain and enhance a high quality of life,” wrote Vallejo’s interim City Manager Anne Cardwell in a staff report to the council.

Previously, leaders across the state and country had removed indoor mask mandates for those who are vaccinated — or those who are lying about being vaccinated, as many businesses were not actually checking records.

Now masks are back in the Bay Area, except Solano County.

If approved, Vallejo would become the second city within the county to implement its own local indoor mask mandate.

Bay City News contributed to this report.