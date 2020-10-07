Vallejo to declare public safety emergency

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A rise in violence, years of controversial deadly shootings, and questionable practices by officers is now prompting Vallejo city leaders to declare a public safety emergency.

Leaders say it’s another step to move the city forward, but officers say they’re not convinced.

The City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss just that. They have tabled this discussion for at least two more weeks.

The city says the action is needed to tackle a number of crises head-on but the police union says it’s a political move that makes them the scapegoats.

Grappling with it’s most violent year since 1994, numerous officer-involved shootings in recent years, questionable uses of force, internal investigations over claims officers bending their badges to mark kills, and a worldwide pandemic — The combination, is why Vallejo city leaders say a public safety emergency is needed.

“We have 22 homicides, 116 rapes, aggravated assaults 539. Almost all of our crime statistics are on the update lack from Vallejo Police officers association,” Greg Nyhoff said.

The move would allow the city to hire more workers inside the police department to help with rapid rise in crime more quickly.

It would also allow the city to tackle several pending lawsuits involving the police department’s use of force and shootings.

The city says it would also move forward with implementing reform changes as part of a use of force study.

Peter Hoffman is with the Vallejo Police Officers Association. The union says the move is nothing more than “a power grab” from the city which could set a dangerous precedent.

“This isn’t about public safety, this is about frankly attacking the Vallejo police officers,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman says under the move, the city would be allowed to make its own rules when it comes to due process for officers under investigation.

“I don’t think it’s ever going to be a good idea to leave the workforce by the wayside and just announce edicts of what’s going to happen to them as employees. I believe the department would benefit from the knowledge and experience of the officers,” Hoffman said. “If things don’t get corrected, I envision an exodus of police officers.”

City leaders say they believe this is the right move for the city going forward.

Another big concern for the city, those lawsuits — Right now, there are 24-pending lawsuits against the city in federal courts which could cost the city as much as $50-million.

Hoffman says the union will pursue legal action against the city to keep the declaration from being implemented.

Both sides are set to meet tomorrow for the first time to talk about how to implement the reforms.

