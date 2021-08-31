Vallejo to issue indoor mask mandate

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The city of Vallejo became the second city in Solano County to issue its own indoor mask mandate after Benicia.

The move comes after county health leaders chose not to issue indoor mask mandates.

While we’ve seen a lot of residents with different opinions on social media and in Facebook groups, the steps of city hall are empty Tuesday night.

No protestors and a majority of the people we spoke with are in support of a mask mandate.

Following in Benicia’s footsteps, the city of Vallejo considered a new mask mandate at a special meeting Tuesday night.

“I think it’s fair. Until more people are vaccinated, it’s the right thing to do,” a resident said.

“I think Vallejo should follow the state of California and CDC and that’s a recommendation of a mask in high-risk areas and I think it’s a citizen’s responsibility to do what’s right,” another said.

#BREAKING: City of Vallejo will now require masks indoors, making it the second city to break away from Solano County and reinstate their own mask mandate. Solano is the only Bay Area county without an indoor mask mandate despite the rise in Covid-19 cases @kron4news pic.twitter.com/mSUUqMcamp — Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorBisackyTV) September 1, 2021

An indoor mask mandate would make Vallejo the second city to break away from the rest of Solano County as its health officer is the only Bay Area health officer to not recommend facial coverings indoors at this time.

“I don’t know who our health person is here in Vallejo but maybe they need to be looked at. Maybe the question needs to be to the health person do they believe in science? I believe in science,” a man in Vallejo said.

While Vallejo currently doesn’t require masks or vaccinations for entry into bars and restaurants, the owner of Town House Cocktail Lounge on Georgia Street is one of few, if not the only, bar in Vallejo to require proof of vaccination.

“We have a lot of musicians who come in and they were voicing some concerns of performing live in a small space and we decided in order to protect the people that we’re coming in that we would require vaccination cards and as far as I know we’re the only ones doing it,” owner Jeff Linn said.

While Jeff Linn requires proof of vaccination at his bar, he says he’s not sure an indoor mask mandate would do any good in helping the city stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Sure in public spaces to require masks that’s fine. In a place like we have here, they come in with a mask, they take it off. It doesn’t do any good. That’s why we went with vaccine requirement,” Linn said.

With an increase in delta variant cases, all Bay Area counties except Solano County have had a mask mandate in place for several weeks now.

Solano County’s Health Officer previously said that a new mask mandate won’t be effective in Solano County because he says the data shows county residents are being infected at large gatherings.