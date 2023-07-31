(KRON) — The city of Vallejo will be renaming a street after one of its own. Last week, the Vallejo City Council unanimously voted to rename nearly a mile of Magazine Street to “E-40 Way.”

The legendary Bay Area rapper is a Vallejo native and is known as a hip-hop icon in the region. E-40 has a song called “Magazine Street” off his 2015 album “Poverty and Prosperity.”

E-40 is not the only rapper to have a street named after them in the Bay Area. In May, the Oakland City Council voted to name a “Tupac Shakur Way” near Lake Merritt after the legendary deceased rapper.

Last year, Oakland named a street after Too $hort. A stretch of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland was named after the Bay Area rapper.

Vallejo plans to have an official ceremony for “the renaming of the”E-40 Way” later this year.