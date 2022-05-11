VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Vallejo will receive $12.1 million from Project Homekey to fund a 48-unit, supportive housing project, Governor Newsom announced the award in a press release on Tuesday.

The project will feature an outdoor courtyard, community room, and a large rooftop deck. It will also offer onsite supportive services including financial literacy, goal setting, life skills, budgeting, and needs assessments.

Per the press release, the staff will also be trauma-informed in order to support the particular needs of the unhoused community. According to the Agency for Health Care Research and Quality, trauma-informed care is defined as, “an approach to engaging people with histories of trauma that recognizes the presence of trauma symptoms and acknowledges the role that trauma has played in their lives.”

KRON On is streaming live now

“We are beyond elated with the award of these funds from Governor Newsom’s office,” Vallejo Assistant City Manager Gillian Hayes said. “We have been working tirelessly towards longer-term solutions to house and support our unsheltered residents, and this award is just the beginning of great things to come.”