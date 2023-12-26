(KRON) – A woman was arrested for driving without a license on Dec. 15, the Vallejo Police Department announced on Monday.

A Vallejo officer witnessed a 2021 black Dodge Challenger traveling in the area of Lemon St. and Sonoma Blvd. According to police, the driving of the vehicle was consistent with driving under the influence.

After the officer conducted a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle confirmed she was using her cell phone while driving, but not driving under the influence.

According to the police investigation, the driver did not have an issued license. The driver was detained. The officer subsequently conducted an inventory search of the Challenger and found a registered firearm behind the driver’s seat. According to police, the driver admitted the gun belonged to her sibling after being mirandized.

The driver was booked into the county jail.

The vehicle was towed. The firearm was entered into evidence, police said.