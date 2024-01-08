(KRON) — A Vallejo woman was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly attacked her husband with an axe, the Vallejo Police Department said.

VPD responded to the 400 block of Marin Street at 4:24 p.m. for a call reporting that a woman was arguing with her husband while holding an axe. The caller later said the woman attempted to attack the man with the axe.

Officers arrived to find the suspect carrying a bag with the axe sticking out of it. She was detained and police seized the axe. An image of the weapon is included above.

The victim confirmed to police that the detained woman tried to attack him. Police did not mention any injuries to the victim.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail. She was not publicly identified by police.