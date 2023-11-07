(KRON) – A 55-year-old Vallejo woman was arrested for petty theft by the Colma Police Department on Oct. 31, CPD announced Monday.

Colma officers were dispatched to a business on Colma Boulevard for a report of a theft. According to police, officers were advised that the suspect was a woman who was fleeing on foot in the parking lot.

According to police, officers detained the suspect and received identification confirmation from the store’s loss prevention that the individual was the store’s thief. Subsequently, the suspect was arrested.

After police searched that suspect, officers found drug paraphernalia and burglary tools, police said. The suspect allegedly stole approximately $717.22 worth of merchandise.

The suspect was arrested for petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools and received a citation.

All merchandise was returned to the business.