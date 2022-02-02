Vallejo woman found dead in apparent stabbing

Nitsa Green, 40, was found dead on Monday evening after the Vallejo Fire Department responded to a possible medical call of a “female down” on the porch in the 300 block of Contra Costa Street, according to the Vallejo Police Department’s watch command log. (Nitsa Green Facebook page via Bay City News)

A woman was found dead on Monday in Vallejo in what could be a stabbing, according to her mother.

Nitsa Green, 40, was found dead on Monday evening after the Vallejo Fire Department responded to a possible medical call of a “female down” on the porch in the 300 block of Contra Costa Street, according to the Vallejo Police Department’s watch command log.

“Upon arriving, they determine (sic) that the victim has life-threatening knife wounds and was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene,” the log reads.

The watch log goes on to say that the death appeared “suspicious” and that an investigation was undertaken.

Vallejo police have not announced the death or responded to a request for comment.

Green’s mother Ariadne Green said she is frustrated with the police, who she calls “inept,” and alleges they told her that there doesn’t appear to be any foul play involved in the death.

However, Ariadne says that there was “so much blood” at the scene that a crime scene cleanup crew had to be called in for the house.

Green’s mother alleges that she was told that her daughter’s body is in such bad condition that she will be unable to have a viewing at her funeral. Green’s body is being released to her Wednesday.