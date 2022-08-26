PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after a wrong-way crash Friday afternoon on State Route 89 in Placer County, California Highway Patrol announced in a press release. The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. when a 43-year-old Vallejo man was driving a white box truck in the area north of Goose Meadows at an unknown speed.

The truck driver crossed the solid double yellow lines and drove into southbound traffic — crashing into three vehicles. According to CHP, these were the three vehicles involved in the crash:

Black Ford Eco Sport driven driven by 42-year-old Tempe, AZ resident

White Subaru Impreza driven by 37-year-old Olympic Valley resident

Black Subaru Outback driven by 42-year-old Truckee resident



The white truck sideswiped the black Ford and black Subaru and then crashed into the white Subaru head-on. The driver of the white Subaru later died from injuries.

The driver of the black Subaru and a passenger from the white truck were taken to Tahoe Forest Hospital for “minor injuries,” CHP said. As of Friday evening, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.