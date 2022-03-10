VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A Vallejo youth sports league is scrambling to replace a van it just received through a generous donation, less than a month before the league starts.

The van was going to be used to take kids to and from flag football games.

A day before a local business leader donated a 12-passenger van to the Coach Sarna league in Vallejo.

Its catalytic converter was stolen and as it awaited repairs at a car dealership, Ryan Sarna says, on Friday, it was discovered thieves drove it off the lot.

The van has been reported stolen to the Vallejo Police Department.

Sarna is the founder, CEO, and coach of the non-profit that started last year. It encompasses about 300 youth in separate all-girls and all-boys flag football divisions.

“There’s a lot of kids who don’t have rides to places. So, we’ve been able to offer rides in the past and we want to continue to offer rides,” Sarna said.

The van was also set to be used to transport equipment during the 10-week season opening on April 2.

Northgate Church in Benicia had already offered to pay for the catalytic converter repair but now, the whole van needs to be replaced, if it’s not returned.

“Being that we charge really nothing — next to nothing, and then offer everybody scholarships, there’s not a lot of finances leftover after registration. So, for us to buy a 12-passenger van on our own is only going to happen through donations. Or, probably several seasons of concessions build-up,” Sarna said.

Sarna says about 80% of the league’s kindergarteners through eighth-graders are low-income or below the poverty line.