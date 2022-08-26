SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – It’s the third year of a severe drought in Santa Clara County. On Friday, Valley Water held a summit to discuss the current water supply challenges.

John Varela, who is on the Valley Water Board of Directors, said at the summit, “recycling is our message today, that’s what our board of directors feels is a sustainable water supply for our future.”

John Varela with Santa Clara Water says dollars will flow to recycling and the purification of water. Here’s how it works: Valley Water will take highly treated wastewater that currently goes to the Silicon Valley advanced water purification center, purify the water to meet drinking water standards, then pump it back through your faucet.

This process is already being done at the facility but the water is only being used for industrial and commercial use. Valley Water would now like to make that water a part of the drinking supply.

They’re also working to build another advanced water purification center: a $600 million public/ private partnership.

Until these two things happen, Varela says you can also help too by following the water regulations. “Two million people must understand the situation that we are in, and they must engage. Our conservation levels that we have established and mandated, must be listened to, and adhere to” he said.