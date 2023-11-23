(KRON) — A Pleasant Hill Kohl’s took significant damage on Thanksgiving after a van smashed into the front of the store, a KRON4 photojournalist at the scene confirmed. Video from the scene can be seen above.

The video shows broken glass and other items littered across the floor.

The store, located at 2302 Monument Blvd., was rammed just hours before Black Friday. An employee at the store told KRON4 that it plans to be open for the popular shopping day.

KRON4’s photojournalist saw the van that is believed to have caused the crash getting towed away from the store.

KRON4 reached out to the Pleasant Hill Police Department for more information. We are awaiting a response.