Van swept away by flood waters in Santa Cruz County

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 02:30 PM PST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 02:39 PM PST

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) - A man in luckily to be alive after his van was swept away by flooding in Santa Cruz County Wednesday night. 

Authorities say the man tried to drive his Honda across a flooded roadway when it was swept away. 

Officers say he managed to get to safety but it all could have been avoided had he not gotten behind the wheel. 

