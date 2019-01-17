Van swept away by flood waters in Santa Cruz County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) - A man in luckily to be alive after his van was swept away by flooding in Santa Cruz County Wednesday night.

Authorities say the man tried to drive his Honda across a flooded roadway when it was swept away.

Officers say he managed to get to safety but it all could have been avoided had he not gotten behind the wheel.

