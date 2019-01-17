Van swept away by flood waters in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ (KRON) - A man in luckily to be alive after his van was swept away by flooding in Santa Cruz County Wednesday night.
Authorities say the man tried to drive his Honda across a flooded roadway when it was swept away.
Officers say he managed to get to safety but it all could have been avoided had he not gotten behind the wheel.
Bay Area News
