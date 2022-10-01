PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is investigating vandalism at the office of a Catholic church on Friday, according to a press release. Police received a call around 4:10 p.m. regarding an unknown suspect who spray-painted on a statue and a wall at the St. Thomas Aquinas Pastoral Center.

An investigation revealed the suspect used pink spray to vandalize the garden area of the office between Sept. 18 and 24. A phrase of white supremacy was written on a wall and spray-painted a statue, the press release said.

By the time Palo Alto police were notified of the incident, the damage was already repaired. The parish office is located at 3290 Middlefield Road, which is approximately 2.5 miles away from St. Thomas Aquinas Church.

No other information was immediately available. Police say if anyone with information is asked to call 650-329-2413. They can also email paloalto@tipnow.org or send a text message or voicemail at 650-383-8984.