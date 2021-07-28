Vandalism of Tamalpais High School murals investigated as hate crime

MILL VALLEY (BCN) – Mill Valley police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in identifying a man who vandalized an art installation at Tamalpais High School last week, an act the department is investigating as a hate crime.

Last Thursday, an officer on patrol in the area of the school on Miller Avenue noticed the artwork titled “Perspectives: Past, Present and Future” was damaged on portions of the piece that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Equity,” according to police.

Investigators found surveillance footage that showed the vandalism took place at 11:11 p.m. July 20. The suspect, believed to be a white man wearing dark clothing and holding a white bag in his hand, used an aerosol can to spray the art installation and then walked away north out of view of the surveillance camera, police said.





Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Shaun McCracken at smccracken@cityofmillvalley.org or (415) 389-4228. People can also use the Mill Valley police anonymous tip line at (415) 721-4547.