Vanished child rapist found, sentenced in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Clara County man who fled to the Dominican Republic after a child rape conviction was sentenced to life in prison.

According to the county district attorney, 57-year-old Apollo Johnsen had been sexually assaulting a girl in the East Bay for at least 10 years, starting from when she was 6 years old. He was arrested in June 2016.

Johnsen disappeared in June 2019, when he was granted a 3-month mid-trial continuance for a medical procedure, the DA said. He was still convicted of 16 counts of child molestation on Sept. 26, 2019, despite being missing.

Earlier this year, he was arrested in the Dominican Republic and returned to the United States after a woman googled him and found what he did.

The unidentified woman told prosecutors, “You don’t have to say thank you. I AM A MOTHER. We are not all pure and have mistakes, but you can’t close your eyes to that.”

Johnsen was sentenced Monday to the maximum of 240 years-to-life plus 44 years and eight months.