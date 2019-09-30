Vape detectors are coming to this Bay Area middle school

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) – A middle school in Redwood City will now have vape detectors installed in the restrooms.

The vape detectors will go inside 8 restrooms at John F. Kennedy Middle School.

The Redwood City School District Board unanimously approved the $22,000 pilot program.

Multiple vaping incidents have been reported at that middle school, which is the largest in the district.

The detectors send alerts to school administrators whenever vaping is detected inside a restroom.

The CDC reports 13 vaping-related deaths and more than 800 vaping-related injuries nationwide.

