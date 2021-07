CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Jake Hammerman is a varsity athlete on his high school’s tennis team, and he found a way to use the court for a good cause.

The teen and his team of growing instructors last year raised over $21,000 by offering $40 tennis lessons.

The proceeds are going to Meals on Wheels, helping feed Contra Costa County’s vulnerable residents.

Watch the video to hear from him on starting the effort and their new goals.