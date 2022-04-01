SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Showing your vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test is now a thing of the past.

The state is dropping its vaccine requirement for mega events.

Those are events with a thousand people or more.

Instead — the state is “strongly recommending” vaccination verification or proof of negative COVID tests for attendees.

However, it’s up to the county leaders to decide whether they want to align with the state guidance or keep the mandate.

Counties like San Francisco, Santa Clara, and Marin tell us they align with the state guidance.

The change in requirements comes as COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to go down.

Places like the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, are still requiring unvaccinated people to wear a mask.

Tomorrow, the Warriors take on the Jazz and the San Jose sharks host the Dallas Stars.

If you’re attending one of those games all you have to worry about is your ticket.

Officials at the Chase and SAP centers say fans no longer have to prove they’re vaccinated or show a negative COVID test.