(KRON) — Plant-based Burger Patch is opening a new location this spring in Oakland, the company announced in a news release Friday. Burger Patch will open in the Uptown neighborhood in Oakland at 326 23rd St.

Burger Patch in Oakland will be the second location in addition to its original spot in Sacramento. The business is already offering one lucky winner free Patch Burgers for an entire year, which you can enter HERE.

“Oakland is a model for community spirit,” said co-founder Phil Horn.* “That type of connectedness is foundational to our values. There’s an edgy and creative energy in Oakland that matches our desire to challenge the status quo and change people’s minds with our food.”

Although Burger Patch is known for its burgers and shakes, the Oakland location will have an expanded menu, according to the news release. It plans to debut the “Burrito Patch,” which will be the chain’s plant-based spin on burritos.

Burger Patch was founded in 2017 by husband-and-wife Phil and Danea Horn. They have since grown the Sacramento-based business as it currently has more than 17,000 followers on its Instagram page. Burger Patch has been sold to customers at BottleRock Napa Valley and at Golden 1 Center.

(Courtesy of Burger Patch) (Courtesy of Burger Patch)

The newest location is expected to hire 25-30 part-time and full-time employees, Burger Patch said. Interested candidates can apply HERE.

Burger Patch in Oakland will be located a few blocks away from Lake Merritt, roughly a seven-minute walk from the 19th Street Oakland Station. Other vegan burger restaurants in the area include Malibu’s Burgers and Grandeur.

*Phil Horn is not to be confused with renowned Oakland Chef Matt Horn.