SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A once-popular vegan Mexican restaurant in the Mission District announced it was closing this week and cited worsening conditions in San Francisco as being among the reasons. Gracias Madre, which was located at 2211 Mission Street near 18th Street, posted a message on its website explaining the closure.

“The condition of life in San Francisco has deteriorated and made running a small business nearly impossible,” the message read. “We thank all of those who worked beside us from the beginning until the end, your devotion will never be forgotten.”

The restaurant, which specialized in plant-based Mexican food, opened 16 years ago. Its mission was “to honor the mothers who give so much to serve, care for and live in hope for their families, especially in Mexico,” the message said.

The restaurant has two locations in Southern California — West Hollywood and Newport Beach — that will remain open.

Gracias Madre’s announced closing follows last week’s closing of Automat, a neighborhood restaurant near Alamo Square, that was run by Lazy Bear co-owner David Barzelay.