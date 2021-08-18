Forward progress stopped on Mill Valley brush fire

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Southern Marin firefighters are responding to a brush fire at Highway 101 and East Blithedale Avenue.
Mandatory evacuations have been downgraded to a warning for homes on Koch Road to Wildflower Drive in Corta Madera.
Homes and businesses within one quarter mile of Koch Road to Wildflower Drive were advised to shelter-in-place, but the advisory was lifted at 9:47 a.m.
Lanes three, four and five were blocked due to fire department activity.
There is no information on acreage burned at this time.
This is developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.