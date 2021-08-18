Forward progress stopped on Mill Valley brush fire

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Southern Marin firefighters are responding to a brush fire at Highway 101 and East Blithedale Avenue.

Mandatory evacuations have been downgraded to a warning for homes on Koch Road to Wildflower Drive in Corta Madera.

Homes and businesses within one quarter mile of Koch Road to Wildflower Drive were advised to shelter-in-place, but the advisory was lifted at 9:47 a.m.

Traffic was impacted on Highway 101. Check conditions here.

Lanes three, four and five were blocked due to fire department activity.

Vegetation fire at NB 101 and E Blithedale Ave. please stay clear of area. pic.twitter.com/KYjIioXDst — Southern Marin Fire (@SMFDinfo) August 18, 2021

There is no information on acreage burned at this time.

This is developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.