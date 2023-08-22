(BCN) — A vegetation fire near Port Costa in Contra Costa County was at 10 to 15 acres as of about 1:50 p.m. While initially, it was feared the fire could grow to 50 acres, forward progress on the blaze was halted as of 2:16 p.m. Fire officials said they have it boxed in with “retardant and roads,” saying there are “abundant” resources on the scene.

Fire department officials said the fire is burning in steep terrain with difficult access. According to the fire monitoring site Watch Duty, the fire is a mile east of Port Costa Clay Products.

Ground resources were accessing the fire via George Miller Trail and tankers are making drops.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.