ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters at the scene of two brush fires off Interstate 580 eastbound at the Altamont Pass have halted forward progress on both, according to a tweet from Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit.

A brush fire, east of Grant Line Road, has the left lanes blocked on the freeway. The California Highway Patrol stated via Twitter that a second fire is east of North Flynn Road on the right shoulder.

The fires had earlier resulted in the partial closure of lanes on the Eastbound I-580. All lanes have been reopened although motorists are advised to expect residual delays.

“Please expect delays and drive with caution as emergency personnel work to contain these fires,” CHP stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.