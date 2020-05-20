Vehicle-based gatherings, services allowed in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Vehicle-based gatherings and services are now permitted in Contra Costa County.​

The new health order goes into effect today.​

Over the weekend, a few schools were granted exceptions to hold drive-thru graduation ceremonies a little early.​

Now the option is available countywide.​

Drive-thru worship is now permitted. Vehicle-based gatherings are nothing new for the first Presbyterian Church in Richmond.

​”Our church has been doing a drive-in service for almost 50 years, since 1973,” Pastor Jim Wheeler said.

​Pastor Jim Wheeler says drive-in worship was cancelled the first Sunday after the shelter-in place was issued in March.

But he then received permission from the county and local law enforcement to continue services once the church explained the safety precautions it takes.​

Every Sunday, the congregation meets at a parking lot in Pinole.

Where Pastor Wheeler’s program is broadcasted over a low power radio station, just strong enough for the attendees to hear.​

​”And encourage people to keep their windows up, and stay in their cars. We don’t go around to the cars to collect offerings anymore. We offer them an online option,” Wheeler said. ​

​Per the new health order, all gatherings must happen in large outdoor areas, like parking lots and, the events can last a maximum of three hours.​

Everyone involved, except for the host, must be inside an enclosed vehicle.​

No motorcycles are allowed and, everyone in each vehicle must be from the same household.​

​”I’d love to do it, but we’re just not able to,” Pastor Joe Skiles said. ​

​Pastor Joe Skiles with New Hope Church in Concord says his sermons moved online exclusively 11 weeks ago and, believes it’ll stay that way through the summer, like more than a dozen other churches we’ve reached out to.

Pastor Skiles says streaming services are more practical right now.​

“Our online processes are strong. We’re seeing good viewership, everyone’s attending, people are still financially supporting. So, we’re willing to be patient for the sake of safety. That’s been our whole goal from the beginning,” Skiles said. ​

​Churches interested in hosting drive-thru services are required to submit their safety plans to local law enforcement.​

