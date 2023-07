(KRON) — A vehicle caught fire midspan in the southbound lanes of the Benicia Bridge Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benicia Fire Department. Firefighters quickly extinguished the burning car in the southbound lanes of Interstate 680.

Photos of the blaze showed what appeared to be a white Nissan Altima completely engulfed in flames.

Photo: BFD Photo: BFD Photo: BFD

There were no injuries, firefighters said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.