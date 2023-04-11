(KRON) — A pedestrian has died following a crash in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian around 12:13 p.m. Officers found a man on scene with injuries near Jones and Geary streets. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers are still on the scene investigating. Drivers are told to expect traffic delays and consider alternate routes.

Citizen video from the scene shows what appear to be a FedEx and U-Haul truck after a collision. The U-Haul truck is resting in the crosswalk on Geary Street.

San Francisco has seen about 30 pedestrians die in collisions each year, according to the city. The city’s Vision Zero program adopted in 2014 aims to eliminate traffic deaths in the city altogether.

