SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A vehicle crashed into a home in the Sunset District Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said. The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened around 4:02 p.m. in the area of Judah and 17th Avenue.

Only one of the vehicles made contact with the residence, police said. No injuries were reported from this incident.

A photo from the Citizen App (below) shows the scene of the collision. Firefighters are seen responding to the crash.

Firefighters responded to a vehicle that crashed into a building in the Sunset District on Sunday afternoon (Citizen App).

The circumstances of this crash are unknown at this time. As of 5 p.m., officers remain at the scene, investigating the collision.

On Friday, a pickup truck crashed into a furniture store in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood. Roche Bobois furniture store remained open even after the incident.