SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A vehicle crashed into a home in the Sunset District Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said. The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened around 4:02 p.m. in the area of Judah and 17th Avenue.
Only one of the vehicles made contact with the residence, police said. No injuries were reported from this incident.
A photo from the Citizen App (below) shows the scene of the collision. Firefighters are seen responding to the crash.
The circumstances of this crash are unknown at this time. As of 5 p.m., officers remain at the scene, investigating the collision.
