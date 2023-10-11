SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A vehicle that crashed into a building caused a “large” gas leak Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed. The building is located in the area of Filbert and Fillmore Streets — near Pacific Heights and the Marina District.

Residents on the 2200 block of Filbert Street are evacuated. No injuries were reported, but the driver was evaluated and denied medical assistance, SFFD said.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic are closed at this time, authorities said. Video from the scene can be viewed in the media player above.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.