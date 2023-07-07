CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

(KRON) — Authorities reported a freeway shooting on I-880 Thursday night, California Highway Patrol announced in a press release. The victim’s vehicle was damaged after the shooting around 10:09 p.m. near Fruitvale Avenue and I-880.

The victim heard one popping sound as a blue Dodge Dart was near the victim’s vehicle, CHP said. Authorities did not confirm if that Dodge is the suspect vehicle.

Nobody was hurt by the shooting, according to CHP. No arrests have been made at this time.

The area of I-880 and Fruitvale Avenue is near the Fruitvale Station Shopping Center.

CHP says anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 510-457-2875 and ask for Officer Davila.

This is an ongoing investigation.