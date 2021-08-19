Bay Bridge truck fire: 3 westbound lanes now open

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three westbound lanes are open on the Bay Bridge, where a truck fire caused a traffic block earlier. Two right lanes remain closed, CHP tweeted at 9:31 a.m.
Officials first closed all lanes around 8:40 a.m. Thursday.
The San Francisco Fire Department extinguished the fire, which fully engulfed a truck. No injuries have been reported as of 8:55 a.m.
The fire department said there were small propane tanks in the truck. There is no threat to the public.
BART is recommending people take their trains for an alternate route.
