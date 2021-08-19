Bay Bridge truck fire: 3 westbound lanes now open

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three westbound lanes are open on the Bay Bridge, where a truck fire caused a traffic block earlier. Two right lanes remain closed, CHP tweeted at 9:31 a.m.

Officials first closed all lanes around 8:40 a.m. Thursday.

Truck fire blocks all WB lanes on Bay Bridge on morning of August 19, 2021. (Courtesy: CHP San Francisco via Twitter)

The San Francisco Fire Department extinguished the fire, which fully engulfed a truck. No injuries have been reported as of 8:55 a.m.

The fire department said there were small propane tanks in the truck. There is no threat to the public.

BART is recommending people take their trains for an alternate route.

This story will be updated.

