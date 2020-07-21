Vehicle fire causes traffic back up on the Golden Gate Bridge

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are responding to a car fire on the Golden Gate Bridge on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The car that is on fire is in the southbound lanes of US-101.

Officials say the left lanes are blocked at this time.

Drivers can expect delays.

The fire department expects the fire to be resolved soon.

Check back for more updates as this is developing.

