Vehicle fire causes traffic back up on the Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are responding to a car fire on the Golden Gate Bridge on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The car that is on fire is in the southbound lanes of US-101.

Officials say the left lanes are blocked at this time.

Drivers can expect delays.

The fire department expects the fire to be resolved soon.

GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE VEHICLE FIRE #YOURSFFD RESPONDING WITH @SMFDinfo MARIN COUNTY AND @USPP_SFFO SF PARK POLICE THIS IS ONLY A CAR FIRE WHICH SHOULD BE RESOLVED SOON. pic.twitter.com/BvHVQFrhjU — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 21, 2020

