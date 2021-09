NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A vehicle fire on Highway 101 is causing major traffic delays in Novato, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP reported there is a severe traffic alert and a car fire on northbound Highway 101 entering at Rowland Boulevard in Novato.

The on ramp is closed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.

There is currently no estimated time on when the road will reopen.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.