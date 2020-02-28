Vehicle-pedestrian collision leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa fire officials responded to a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Antioch, according to authorities.

Around 6:50 p.m., officials found one person dead in the block of 4700 Lone Tree Way.

Another person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Antioch police are now investigating the incident.

Con Fire responded to vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at 6:49 pm, 4700 block Lone Tree Way, Antioch. One deceased at scene, one transported with minor injuries. Antioch PD investigating. Lone Tree, Deer Valley to Sagebrush, expected to be closed for several hours. #lonetreeic — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) February 28, 2020

Lone Tree Way and Deer Valley Road to Sagebush Drive are expected to be closed for several hours.

No additional details are available at this time. Check back for updates.

