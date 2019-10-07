Vehicle-pedestrian collision leaves 67-year-old Vallejo man in critical condition

VALLEJO (KRON) — Vallejo Police Department Officers responded to a call of vehicle-pedestrian collision Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Around 8:40 a.m., police arrived to the intersection of Broadway Street and Nebraska Street in Vallejo.

Upon arrival, officers learned the accident involved a 2001 Ford Ranger and a 67-year-old Vallejo man.

The car was traveling eastbound on Nebraska Street when it tried to make a right turn onto southbound Broadway Street.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross Broadway Street in the southern crosswalk when the truck hit him in the crosswalk.

The man was transported to a local hospital with major injuries to his legs.

He remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Ranger, a 58-year-old Vallejo man, was cited at the scene for driving with a suspended license.

His vehicle was impounded.

Police said they don’t believe that speed, nor drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Police continue to investigate.