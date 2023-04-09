(BCN) — Fremont police investigators are looking for a shooting suspect who drove up next to a pedestrian Saturday night and fired shots following a confrontation.

The pedestrian was not struck by any bullets and fled into a nearby neighborhood until he was contacted by officers.

The incident began at about 6:37 p.m. Saturday in the 37000 block of Fremont Boulevard. After the suspect vehicle pulled up to the pedestrian, the confrontation followed, and the occupant of the suspect vehicle shot at the pedestrian.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene. There is no description yet of the vehicle nor the vehicle’s occupant. Detectives from the Fremont Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

