(KRON) – An early morning vehicle pursuit in San Pablo led to a fatal collision on Thursday.

At 12:22 a.m., officers with the San Pablo Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a green 1997 Nissan Altima traveling eastbound on San Pablo Dam Road at a high rate of speed. The driver refused to pull over and a traffic pursuit ensued, police said.

The pursuit lasted about 30 seconds because the driver accelerated speeds around 90 mph which forced the officer to back off due to unsafe circumstances. At 12:33 a.m., SPPD was notified of a rollover collision of the Nissan car in the 5000 block of Appian Way in El Sobrante, police said.

A 29-year-old Richmond resident, who was deceased, was lying on the ground next to the car. No other occupants were found inside the Nissan or in the surrounding area. The man was confirmed to have multiple outstanding warrants for domestic violence and weapons violations, SPPD said.

Police say it is unclear if the deceased male was the driver or passenger of the Nissan.