(KRON) – Four San Francisco Police Department officers were injured in a vehicle collision during a pursuit.

San Francisco officers located a wanted vehicle and suspect at 10:35 p.m. on Dec. 29. Officers subsequently attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

According to the police, the pursuit ended at Third Street and Cesar Chavez, when marked police vehicles were involved in a vehicle collision. Four officers were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the wanted vehicle was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at (415)-575-4444.