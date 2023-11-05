(KRON) — A vehicle was submerged in the Oakland Estuary on Sunday afternoon, the Oakland Fire Department confirmed. Officials told KRON4 that a car was submerged around 4:24 p.m. near the 100 block of Embarcadero.

No people were in the car at the time, according to OFD. Despite a search in the water by multiple agencies, including the Alameda Fire Department, Oakland Police Department and Falck medical personnel, crews were not able to locate any individuals.

No injuries were reported. It is unknown at this time how the vehicle ended up in the water. As of 7 p.m., crews are currently working on getting the vehicle towed out of the estuary.

The Oakland Estuary is the body of water that separates the cities of Oakland and Alameda.

This story will be updated as KRON4 learns more.