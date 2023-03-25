(KRON) — A car took a dive off the San Mateo bridge on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to incident logs, the car went over the bridge around 7 a.m. The incident happened on the Hayward side of State Route 92, just off the toll plaza. No injuries were reported in the crash.

The car came to a stop in water that was over a foot deep, around 15 feet off the road, according to CHP. The make of the vehicle was not determined by police, and tow crews headed to the scene to pull the car out of the water. By 8:30 a.m., the scene was cleared and all lanes were open to traffic.