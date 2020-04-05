Vehicle theft suspect arrested in Sonoma County after leading officers on pursuit

SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) – A vehicle theft suspect was arrested Saturday evening after leading authorities in Sonoma County on a pursuit.

After responding to a vehicle theft in the City of Sonoma, police officers were able to locate the vehicle and suspect.

The suspect fled and took officers on a pursuit to Novato. Officials say the suspect was driving recklessly and drove the wrong way down northbound Highway 101.

When the suspect exited the highway, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office deployed spike strips.

Deputies were able to bring the pursuit to an end in Novato and with the help of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter, Henry 1, they located the suspect who fled the vehicle on foot.

Marin County sheriff’s deputies and CHP officers were able to apprehend the suspect.

No other details on the suspect were released.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the chase on their Facebook page and ended the post saying:

“The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to ensuring that people who commit crimes in our community are located and arrested for those crimes in the safest manner possible. Occasionally, the suspects disregard public safety for their gain. In those cases, it is up to the Sheriff’s Office to stop them while keeping the safety of our community first.“

