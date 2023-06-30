(KRON) — A man was arrested for an attempted homicide that occurred on Sunday just before 7 p.m. after a verbal confrontation led to a shooting in Rohnert Park.

According to police, the suspect followed the victim to the 7500 block of Burton Avenue where both individuals argued with each other while they were in their vehicles. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and fired one shot that struck the driver’s side door of the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect fled the area shortly after, according to police. The victim was not injured during the incident. Police say the victim did not report the shooting until the day after it occurred.

The suspect, suspect vehicle and a handgun were located by police on Wednesday in the 300 block of Eastwood Drive in Petaluma. The suspect, Richard Brandon Meza, was taken into custody without incident.

The 30-year-old is being held on a $1,000,000 bail.